Get to the supermarket, fast! BMW's fire-breathing SUV pair

BMW has unveiled its latest family express.

The German brand has released images and details of its latest go-fast BMW X3 and X4 M variants.

The vaunted M-division has taken the humble mid-size family SUV and turned the dial all the way up adding a bigger engine and a raft of performance parts.

Power comes from a inline twin-turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engine (353kW/600Nm) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission that drives all four wheels.

BMW is more than likely to offer the X3 M Competition only in Australia.

BMW will also launch more powerful M Competition versions to sit alongside the standard M versions.

These two top-spec versions draw an extra 22kW out of the six-cylinder unit to produce 375kW. This allows the Competition vehicles to sprint from zero to 100km/h in 4.1 seconds - down from 4.2 in standard M form.

The SUVs feature a number of different driving modes and electronic damper control which adjusts the car's suspension. BMW has also slapped on larger brakes.

The BMW X4 features coupe styling.

BMW hasn't confirmed the makeup of its local line-up but it is highly likely only the Competition models will be offered in Australia. The brand's other performance models the M3, M4 and M5 are only available in Competition guise in Australia. Competitors such as the Mercedes-AMG GLC63 similarly are only offered in the higher spec S version in Australia.

The SUV twins should be priced similar to its AMGs at about $165,000 for the X3 M Competition and $171,000 for the X4 M Competition.

The X3/X4 M twins interior is decked out in leather upholstery.

Competition models stand apart from the regular M models with glossy black exterior highlights on the grille, mirror caps and rear spoiler. Massive 21-inch alloy wheels and an M Sport exhaust are also standard. The interior is decked out with leather upholstery.

BMW Australia expects the X3 and X4 M SUVs to arrive locally in the second half of 2019.