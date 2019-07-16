Menu
BMW reveals luxury dual-cab ute

by David McCowen
16th Jul 2019 8:57 AM

Deep within the halls of BMW's Munich headquarters, there are many people who love a good ute.

We know this because the manufacturer keeps building them. Practical trayback versions of the 3-Series, X4 and M3 have emerged from its workshops in years gone by as a way to drum up publicity for the brand.

BMW’s mechanics have built a ute version of the new X7 SUV.
And here we are again with a conversion based on the latest X7 SUV.

Built by trainees from its technical department, the X7 ute debuted at a motorcycle show on the weekend. Which might be why you can fit a BMW F 850 GS motorcycle in the tray.

The wood-lined tray isn’t too practical.
Key features include a reworked interior with seating for five (as opposed to seven) occupants and a tray beautifully finished with polished wood trim.

Unfortunately for us Australians, BMW has no plans to put the pick-up into production.

Unlike Mercedes, which offers the Nissan Navara-based X-Class ute, BMW is not interested in working with mainstream brands to create commercial vehicles.

Speaking with News.com.au back in 2017, BMW executive Hendrik von Kuenheim said "I think that [Mercedes ute] is appalling".

Mercedes-Benz is the only luxury brand to build a dual-cab ute.
"You would have expected something more serious," he said.

"[It is] very cheap, very plasticky, not very much Mercedes-like."

While we're unlikely to see a BMW ute go into production any time soon, you would be bold to bet against the band flirting with another concept in the future.

