BMW stolen from Hervey Bay RSL

POLICE need public help after a BMW was stolen from the Hervey Bay RSL on the weekend.

The dark green 1997 523I model, was stolen from the RSL car-park between 4.30pm and 10.20pm on Saturday.

The vehicle, which has Queensland registration number 620WFQ, was locked and secured at the time, and the vehicle has not been located at this stage.

If you have any information that may help police with their investigation, please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.