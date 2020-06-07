BMX club racing to be ready at the gates

BMX: The Maryborough BMX club has been working hard during the pandemic sports shutdown preparing for a return to racing.

On the weekend past, the club was scheduled to hold its annual open day which is one of its biggest days of the year.

There is light at the end of the straight for the riders with BMX Queensland sending all clubs including the Maryborough club the endorsed COVID-safe operational guidelines.

These guidelines are to assist in the return of BMX activities under the stage two easing of restrictions.

“The club and committee now have to develop a COVID-safe­ return to play plan that complies with government requirements,” club publicity officer Angela Browning said.

It has been a slow process with numbers restricted to 20 participants, which includes officials.

“The committee is working hard to find its way through the maze of information and we ask members to stay patient,” Browning said.

The club wants to return to normal activities as soon as possible but is required to follow the government guidelines in place.

“We are also able to announce that we were successful in obtaining a grant from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund for a shade structure project,” Browning said.

The shade structure will be built at the rider staging area near the start hill.

It will offer protection from the weather for the riders and officials.

Construction is expected to start from July 6.

For up to date details about the club and what is happening visit its Facebook page at Maryborough BMX club.