BMX club split on virus ban decision

BMX: Maryborough BMX riders have told the coronavirus to get on its bike as the club continues to host local competitions.

Club president Ian Buckland is being guided by the national and state parent bodies.

"We are taking direction from BMXA and BMXQ who have listed strict guidelines to follow," he said.

"Unless we receive a directive from our governing bodies, we will continue."

Buckland and his committee were split on whether to go ahead with tonight's event but a poll of participants was in favour of continuing.

"I fully respect and appreciate the position of committee members and riders who do not want to attend," he said.

Meetings in southeast Queensland, Bundaberg and Gympie are also going ahead.

The club has put distancing measures in place, including closing the canteen and pre-nominations.

"We also will not handle riding fees and have asked for those to be placed in envelopes to reduce the contact," Buckland said.

Maryborough BMX will continue to place regular updates on the everchanging situation on its Facebook page.

Member are asked to check regularly.