BMX: M'boro teen set to take on world titles in Belgium

SUPERSTAR: Maryborough's Teya Rufus will be vying for the number one spot at the upcoming World BMX Championships in Belgium. Cody Fox

BMX: She lost three teeth and broke her nose and jaw after crashing her bike - and that was only during a training session.

But nothing will come between Maryborough's Teya Rufus and the sport she loves.

Tomorrow she will board a plane bound for Belgium where she will compete to be the number one BMX competitor in the world for her age group.

The World BMX Championships are set to get under way next week and Teya can't wait for the competition to begin.

Last year she competed at the world titles in Baku, Azerbaijan, finishing third in the 12 Girls category.

This year she's confident she can finish even higher.

During last year's event she crashed in her first race before going on to win both of the other heats, showing her determination in adversity.

Now 13, Teya is aiming to finish first in the sport she has been competing in since she was three years old, riding a tiny bike she could only climb onto with the help of a ramp.

She has been recognised for her outstanding achievements, including being named the Fraser Coast's Junior Sports Person of the Year last year.

BMX can be a dangerous sport - something Teya's mum Kerrie has seen first-hand.

She witnessed her daughter's injuries during a training accident four years ago.

In addition to a broken jaw and nose, and the missing teeth, she also needed three stitches in her chin and had to consume food and drink through a straw for weeks.

Teya had crashed five weeks before a BMX open day in Maryborough and it wasn't long before she was asking her mum if she could ride at the event.

"She wasn't even eating and she wanted to race," Kerrie said.

In the end, she had to enlist the help of a doctor to convince Teya to take it easy.

Now Kerrie can't wait to cheer her daughter on as she lives her dream.

"I'm very proud of her," she said.

"She works very hard, she's very dedicated."