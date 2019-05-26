BMX podium finish: young M'boro rider returns with #2 rank

YOUNG GUN: Maryborough BMX's Teya Rufus is, 12, will return from the national championships in Victoria having earnt '2A' on her handlebars for her performance in the 13-14 girls Cruiser Class.

BMX: Maryborough's Teya Rufus has placed for the second year running after she tried for back-to-back national BMX titles.

After a hard race, last year's 11-12 year girl's national champion Teya will now display the number 2A, earned for her second place grab out of 10 riders in the 2019 BMXA Bad Boy National Championship on Thursday.

The 12-year-old prodigy was beaten to the finish line by Ashmore BMX Club's Isabella Schramm who posted a 40.975 lap time while Teya managed 41.659 to edge out third place Courtney Oostendorp.

Friday saw Teya take on 25 competitors including South Australia's defending champ 1A Shae Archbold in the 13 Girls 20-inch event.

Teya won her semi-final to qualify for the final and achieve her 2A.

Teya finished fourth in the 20-inch class at last year's nationals before going on to win a hard-fought bronze medal in the world championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Of the other five Maryborough riders who went to this year's event in Victoria's regional centre of Shepparton, Aston Sheppard raced against a field of 71 riders in the 10-year-old boys event making it the quarters where he placed fifth, finishing his nationals chase.

Teya's younger sister, Shae Rufus steamed through 25 competitors in the 11-year girls event, placing fifth in her semi-final.

Ronnie Owen placed 19th overall in his first national championship event in the 50+ men's cruiser class against 28 other riders on Thursday.

He backed up the solid finish with a 23rd place, just missing out on the semi-finals out of a field of 27 riders in the over-50 men's 20-inch event.

Cadell Sheppard placed eighth in the quarter finals against 50 riders in the 12-year boys 20 inch.