BMX riders celebrate Maryborough BMX Club's 40th birthday

GETTING SOME AIR: Superclass BMX action from Maryborough on Saturday featuring #48 Tyler Johnston, #103 Tristan Scott and #14 Harrison Browning.

GETTING SOME AIR: Superclass BMX action from Maryborough on Saturday featuring #48 Tyler Johnston, #103 Tristan Scott and #14 Harrison Browning. Contributed

BMX: The Maryborough BMX club celebrated its 40th birthday over the weekend with a two-day meet at its track.

BMX riders returned to the track in Maryborough last weekend for the Handy Hire Classic.

Under wet conditions on Saturday the local riders adjusted well on their home track.

Maryborough BMX publicity officer and club coach Angela Browning said the weekend was a success.

"We are very proud of how all the riders performed over the weekend,” she said.

Sixteen-year-old Harrison Browning competed in the super class against older elite riders.

She put in an impressive performance, finishing on the podium.

Shae Rufus secured first place in the 11-year girls.

Cooper Rufus kept the winning in the family when he won the 16-year boys.

In the 14-year boys Campbell Allen crossed the line first in an outstanding performance for the weekend.

In the 17 to 24-year men's competition, Rhys Graves stood on the third step of the podium while in the 35+ women's event Sonya Trevor came second.

World number three Teya Rufus backed up her earlier race against the 13-year boys to win the 13 to 14-year cruiser girls category.

It was a great hit-out for Teya as she prepares to race in Belguim in a few weeks.

Wayne Blake also had a good meeting, placing second in the cruiser men and third in the masters class.

Birthday celebrations for the club included recognising 10 new life members.

Karen and Marty Baker, Dan, Angela and Harrison Browning, Brendan and Jennifer Cherrie, Jason Rufus, and Dean and Julie Terry were give life membership.

These members have been in the club for more than 10 years consecutively and provided extraordinary service to the club over those years.