BMX riders take to the Maryborough BMX track

Superclass BMX action from Maryborough on Saturday #48 Tyler Johnston, #103 Tristan Scott and #14 Harrison Browning. Contributed

BMX: BMX riders returned to the track in Maryborough last weekend for the Handy Hire Classic.

Under wet conditions on Saturday the local riders adjusted well on their home track.

Maryborough BMX publicity officer and club coach Angela Browning believed the weekend to be a success.

"We are very proud of how all the riders performed over the weekend,” she said.

Sixteen year old Harrison Browning competing in the super class against older elite riders impressed finishing on the podium

World number three Shae Rufus secured first place in the 11 year girls.

It was a great hit-out for Rufus as she will be off to Belguim in a few weeks.

In the 14 boys Campbell Allen crossed the line first.

Cooper Rufus kept the winning in the family when he won the 16 boys.

In the 17-24 mens Rhys Graves stood on the third step of the podium while in the 35+ women Sonya Trevor came second.

Teya Rufus backed up her earlier success winning the 13-14 cruiser girls catergory.

Wayne Blake also had a good meeting placing second in the cruiser men and third in the masters class.