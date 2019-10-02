Board leader speaks out on hospital boss' shock sacking

The deputy chair of WBHHS has spoken out about the controversial sacking of WBHHS's Chief Executive Officer Adrian Pennington (pictured)

A SENIOR Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board official has spoken out about the controversial sacking of former chief, Adrian Pennington.

WBHHS deputy chair professor Bryan Burmeister today issued a statement about the shock departure.

He said he was "very supportive" of chairwoman Peta Jamieson's decision to axe Mr Pennington.

"I was present when the termination decision was communicated to the former chief executive," Prof Burmeister said.

"Leadership in any organisation is not dependent on one individual, and Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has exceptional talent across all levels, which ensures the best quality healthcare service is delivered to members of the community."

Prof Burmeister said he expected members of the community to "seek to draw conclusions" about the process and reasons behind Mr Pennington's sacking on Monday.

"I assure you the decision was carefully considered and one genuinely made in the best interests of our health service and our community," he said.

"The board values engagement with our community, and we've shown that through holding a range of public information sessions, having consumer involvement in our meetings and meeting directly with individual community members.

"We respect the right of community members to raise concerns, and the Board would be happy to meet with patient advocates and community representatives to hear their concerns directly."

The Chronicle understands irreconcilable differences between Mr Pennington and the board were behind the decision to terminate his position.

Prof Burmeister did not comment on the specific reasons, saying "there will still be some private and confidential aspects we will not be at liberty to discuss."