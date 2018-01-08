Boat and trailer stolen from marina

This black Quintrex Hornet was stolen from the marina.

A BLACK boat and trailer were stolen from a storage area at Fisherman's Wharf Marina.

It's believed offenders cut a section of fence before taking the Quintrex Hornet and trailer from Urangan.

It was last seen by it's owner on the evening of January 5 and has been stored there since December.

Police believe the theft happened between 9pm on January 5 and 10.30am on January 7.

The 4.5m long vessel's registration is SI548 and the stainless steel trailer is registered to W87519.

The boat, which has a 70 horsepower Suzuki motor, also had fishing gear on board when it was stolen.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.