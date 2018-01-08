Menu
Boat and trailer stolen from marina

This black Quintrex Hornet was stolen from the marina.
Amy Formosa
A BLACK boat and trailer were stolen from a storage area at Fisherman's Wharf Marina.

It's believed offenders cut a section of fence before taking the Quintrex Hornet and trailer from Urangan.

It was last seen by it's owner on the evening of January 5 and has been stored there since December.

Police believe the theft happened between 9pm on January 5 and 10.30am on January 7.

The 4.5m long vessel's registration is SI548 and the stainless steel trailer is registered to W87519.

The boat, which has a 70 horsepower Suzuki motor, also had fishing gear on board when it was stolen.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  crime fccrime fcpolice theft

