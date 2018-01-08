Menu
Boat and trailer stolen in Bay

Inge Hansen
by

POLICE are appealing for public information after a boat was stolen from Urangan.

It is believed a 4.5m black Quintrex Hotnet with a black boat cover and a stainless steel Quintrex trailer was stolen sometime between January 5 and 7.

The boat registration is SI548 while the registration for the trailer is unknown.

The Chronicle understands the boat and trailer were stolen from a dry dock at Fisherman's Wharf on Boat Harbour Dr, Urangan.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

