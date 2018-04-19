Boat and trailer stolen on Coast
POLICE are seeking public assistance after a recent theft of a boat and trailer from Toogoom.
It was believed they were stolen from Swan View Ct between midnight and 7am on April 18.
The boat is described as a 12 foot Steestle, galvanised and is not registered but has old registration numbers on it, A and 6 on the left hand side.
The other numbers have faded off in time.
<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL CRIME COVERAGE HERE>>
The boat has water snake stickers and V Man stickers on the front.
From the second seat the boat has a marine ply artificial turf covered casting deck and a six horse power Mariner engine was attached.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or Policelink on 131444 and quote QP1800709490.