Boat and trailer stolen on Coast

POLICE are seeking public assistance after a recent theft of a boat and trailer from Toogoom.

It was believed they were stolen from Swan View Ct between midnight and 7am on April 18.

The boat is described as a 12 foot Steestle, galvanised and is not registered but has old registration numbers on it, A and 6 on the left hand side.

The other numbers have faded off in time.

The boat has water snake stickers and V Man stickers on the front.

From the second seat the boat has a marine ply artificial turf covered casting deck and a six horse power Mariner engine was attached.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or Policelink on 131444 and quote QP1800709490.