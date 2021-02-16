Boat built for Fraser Island claims top award

Osprey, a highly refined development of the designer and builder's long line of patrol, rescue, pilot, research and passenger vessels built around its well-proven rigid inflatable concept.

A vessel built for Kingfisher Bay Resort has claimed an award at the Baird Maritime Awards.

The SeaLink Travel Group approached Yamba Welding and Engineering to design and manufacture a 12.5-metre tourist vessel for the Fraser Island resort.

They have sold to governments and tourist operators worldwide.

This boat has taken the concept much further, particularly with its very innovative and versatile superstructure, bow ramp, foam filled collar and interior.

Built for the large Australian ferry and tourism company SeaLink Travel Group, it had to satisfy a very experienced and demanding owner.

It operates around Fraser Island, the world’s largest sand island, off the coast of Queensland, where the group has a resort.

It transfers guests to and from the mainland and also operates tours.

“We have been very happy with the addition of Sea Explorer brand to our business and our beautiful vessel Osprey has performed better than our expectations in all aspects,” Group General Manager, SeaLink Fraser Island David Hay said.

“We undertook a lot of research before finalising the design of the vessel including travelling to Tasmania to look at other similar boats which operate there.

“I am so pleased that we took the time to ensure we knew exactly what we wanted for operating an adventure boat in the Great Sandy Straits.

“Our guests have responded very positively to the tours we offer under the Sea Explorer banner and it has been a great addition to Kingfisher Bay Resort.”