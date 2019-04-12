Menu
Moreton Bay boat fire Photo: Queensland Police Service
News

Couple left homeless after yacht goes up in flames

by Talisa Eley
12th Apr 2019 3:04 PM
A large yacht has been destroyed by fire north of the Gold Coast, with two people and a dog pulled to safety.

The blaze, which broke out just before 6am, sent black smoke billowing across the area.

Firefighters used a water police boat to reach the yacht, which was floating south west of Moreton Island.

The boat was destroyed in the blaze. Photo: Nine Network
They reached the scene by 7.30am, extinguishing the blaze within half an hour.

A 64-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman and their pet Jack Russel, Charlie, escaped the burning yacht.

The couple, originally from Victoria, lived on the yacht. They and Charlie were not physically injured.

Investigations into what caused the blaze are still ongoing, although it is not considered suspicious.

Jack Russel Charlie was rescued with his owners from the blazing yacht.
Acting Senior Sergeant Jay Bairstow, Officer in Charge Brisbane Water Police said with Easter coming up, boaties should be well-prepared.

"Water Police would like to give a timely reminder for all boaties to check their vessel is in a safe and operational condition, ensure they have the required safety equipment," Acting Senior Sergeant Bairstow said.

"Communicate their travel details so people know where you are and when you are expected to return.

"Water Police wish a safe Easter on the water."

