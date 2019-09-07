Boat hits whale in the Whitsundays

A boat has hit a whale near the Whitsundays

Fauna Rescue Whitsundays and VMR Whitsundays reported late-morning today that a runabout vessel hit the whale near Hook Passage and urged boaties to keep a vigilant lookout for whale at all times.

The organisation said a whale may be under water for 20 to 30 minutes before surfacing for air.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority outlined a host of guidelines for people on the water to avoid the species.

No vessels may be within 100m of a whale and no jetskis within 300m.

Mating season for whales stretches from May to September, and even as the time draws to a close they are still expected to be in the area.

When boating around whales - Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority