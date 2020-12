An aerial view of Gatakers Bay at Point Vernon, Hervey Bay.

GATAKERS Bay boat ramp was temporarily closed on Thursday afternoon while the Fraser Coast Regional Council carried out maintenance works.

The boat ramp was closed to the public from 1pm for several hours.

There was also restricted access to parts of the adjacent beach and beach access ways as sand was being transported for minor beach and access way maintenance.