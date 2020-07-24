Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The current Poona boat ramp at low tide. Photo: Stuart Fast
The current Poona boat ramp at low tide. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

BOAT RAMP DEBATE: Community wants it, council not convinced

Stuart Fast
24th Jul 2020 3:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LONG time Poona local Don Wallace says his community has been asking for a better boat ramp for 16 years.

He hopes the council will green-light the development which would give residents in the seaside village more access to the water.

Mr Wallace said the community had been asking for a better boat ramp for the past 16 years.

He said while the ramp could help bring more tourists to the community it would be most beneficial for those who lived there.

A feasibility study by the Department of Transport and Main Roads and Fraser Coast Regional Council about the proposed ramp was discussed during the council’s Wednesday meeting.

Councillors Daniel Sanderson and Denis Chapman supported the proposed development with Cr Chapman saying a new ramp would help Poona grow.

Councillor David Lee said while he supported the idea, he had reservations and the project would throw up “various complications”.

Councillors voted unanimously to be informed of the findings of the study.

The study said “the proposed site is culturally significant to the Butchulla People.”

“But that the resultant boat ramp could potentially provide approximately 36 per cent improved accessibility than the current boat ramp.

“There are a suite of environmental and statutory approvals that will be required, including more detailed studies,” the study concluded.

daniel sanderson david lee denis chapman fraser coast regional council poona boat ramp
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two arrested over alleged armed robbery, crime spree

        premium_icon Two arrested over alleged armed robbery, crime spree

        Crime Police will allege the two men were behind a string of crimes

        IN PHOTOS: Winter weather on the Coast

        premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Winter weather on the Coast

        News How the Coast coped with cold, rainy days

        Single-vehicle crash leads to drug-driving charge

        premium_icon Single-vehicle crash leads to drug-driving charge

        Crime Man claims he did not ‘voluntarily’ take drugs.

        Serious assault charge mentioned in court

        premium_icon Serious assault charge mentioned in court

        Crime The man is also facing a dangerous driving charge.