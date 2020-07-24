BOAT RAMP DEBATE: Community wants it, council not convinced

LONG time Poona local Don Wallace says his community has been asking for a better boat ramp for 16 years.

He hopes the council will green-light the development which would give residents in the seaside village more access to the water.

Mr Wallace said the community had been asking for a better boat ramp for the past 16 years.

He said while the ramp could help bring more tourists to the community it would be most beneficial for those who lived there.

A feasibility study by the Department of Transport and Main Roads and Fraser Coast Regional Council about the proposed ramp was discussed during the council’s Wednesday meeting.

Councillors Daniel Sanderson and Denis Chapman supported the proposed development with Cr Chapman saying a new ramp would help Poona grow.

Councillor David Lee said while he supported the idea, he had reservations and the project would throw up “various complications”.

Councillors voted unanimously to be informed of the findings of the study.

The study said “the proposed site is culturally significant to the Butchulla People.”

“But that the resultant boat ramp could potentially provide approximately 36 per cent improved accessibility than the current boat ramp.

“There are a suite of environmental and statutory approvals that will be required, including more detailed studies,” the study concluded.