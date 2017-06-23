Boat ramp expected to be completed and open next month

ALMOST DONE: Work on the new Torquay boat ramp is expected to be completed byt the end of July.

TORQUAY'S upgraded boat ramp is just weeks away.

Work to build the new concrete boat ramp is drawing to a close.

About half of the concrete for the new ramp has been poured, and it is anticipated that the rest will go in next week, weather and tides permitting.

The new ramp replaces an old timber ramp and a concrete ramp.

It will open up more of the beach for sailors to rig and derig boats.

The work is part of the $6.2m Torquay Coastal Revetment Wall project.

"Once the ramp is finished there is some work needed to fix up the access, remove the sheet pile wall and landscaping to undertake,” Planning and Infrastructure Portfolio Councillor Denis Chapman said.

"All going well the ramp could be open by the end of July.”