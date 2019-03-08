Boat ramp upgrade now set to get underway

River Heads boat ramp is set to under an upgrade thanks to funding from the council and State Government.

VISITORS and residents across the Fraser Coast will soon have better access to one of the region's premier tourist attractions.

The River Heads boat ramp and car park is set to be upgraded after receiving funding from the State Govermnent's Building Our Regions program.

That will mean easier access to Fraser Island for visitors and residents who use the barge and the region's boaties.

The State Government has provided $497,000 in funding while the Fraser Coast Regional Council is spending $1.09 million to make the project a reality.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said more than five local jobs will be supported during the construction period.

"The improvements will make the boat ramp safer and help protect against erosion,” Mr Dick said.

"Maintaining this facility is crucial for tourism in the region as it provides access for the ferry and barge services to Fraser Island, and is also used by recreational boaties.

"As part of this project the existing carpark will be extended, and a new carpark will also be added, providing an additional 57 car-only spaces.

"The Fraser Coast is one of Queensland's most beautiful regions and we want to ensure more people can experience what this incredible part of our state has to offer.”

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said improvements to the boat ramp and car park would support the region's tourism growth and was an important step in ensuring the area was prepared for additional visitors.