Boat ramp upgrades to improve safety, tourism

Two Urangan boat ramps are part of the multi million dollar upgrade.

Two Urangan boat ramps are part of the multi million dollar upgrade. Contributed

THREE boat ramps in Hervey Bay will receive a facelift with a combined cost of $2.2million.

Department of Transport and Main Roads announced upgrades to the River Heads boat ramp and two Urangan boat ramps to begin late January.

Upgrades will involve the rebuild of the existing south-western two-lane boat ramp plus the installation of a new floating walkway at River Heads.

Urangan Boat Harbour will also have two new floating walkways installed as well as a makeover of both ramps.

Division 9 Councillor Stuart Taylor said the project, funded by the Queensland Government's Marine Infrastructure Fund, would help improve ramp safety and make it easier for boats to launch and access the waterways.

NEW LOOK: A layout of the upgrade plan for River Heads boat ramp. Contributed

He said from a tourism perspective, it was essential to grow tourism product and one of those was fishing.

"To have functional, safe and modern facilities for our boat ramps for recreational anglers is important," he said.

"I think our greatest assets are without a doubt the Great Sandy Straits and whale watching, fishing," he said.

"Also beautiful scenery and dugongs and turtles, Woody Island and Fraser Island.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL DEVELOPMENT NEWS AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

"To access those from River Heads and Urangan are important for our domestic lifestyle and visitor numbers." \

Cr Stuart acknowledged there would be "some discomfort" during the upgrading process.

"There will be some closures but ultimately it will be better for the area in the long run," he said.

"(Urangan and River Heads) are two areas as well as others in Maryborough including Beaver Rock which were identified as high priority," he said.