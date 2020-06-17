Boatie business rides wave of success

Award winners – Bay City Marine Dealer Principal Scott Cleaver with a two of the many awards they've won in the past year. Photo: Cody Fox

Award winners – Bay City Marine Dealer Principal Scott Cleaver with a two of the many awards they've won in the past year. Photo: Cody Fox

A HERVEY BAY boating store is holding its own with its big city counterparts.

Dealer principal of Bay City Marine, Scott Cleaver was surprised and delighted when the business was named Mercury Marine’s Queensland Dealer Of The Year for 2019.

Mr Cleaver said state awards usually went to metropolitan stores and it was a big honour for the Bay business.

The award was for sales volume and exceeding sales targets.

Mr Cleaver said the award meant Hervey Bay boaties could shop with confidence, knowing the store was recognised for its service.

He also said it meant more support for the business, as people could shop at a local business instead of travelling to Brisbane for the same products.

The Mercury award is just the latest prize for the business, which has also received Honda Marine and Quintrex sales excellence awards for 2018 to 2019.

Mr Cleaver said Bay City Marine would continue to push forward, grow and provide Hervey Bay with good marine business.

Mercury’s annual dealership awards are based on a range of criteria, including year-on-year growth across product categories, business diversity, service status and market share growth within their district.

Mercury general manager, Asia Pacific Will Sangster said competition for the 2019 awards was particularly tight, and everyone collecting an award should be proud of the great work they were doing.