Boatie gets stuck in mangroves after tide comes in

Amy Formosa
CHECK the weather and check the tide times! 

This is the message from water police after a boatie found himself stuck in the mud when his boat drifted away at high tide. 

Hervey Bay Water Police Senior Constable Joe Moran said they rescued a man stuck in the mangroves on Tuesday after an unexpected high tide caused his boat to drift off. 

Sen Const Moran said the man was in the mangroves at the time. 

Another yachtsman headed out in rough waters off the coast on Thursday only to turn around because he wasn't able to handle the conditions. 

Water Police are urging boaties to know their conditions and know what their vessel is capable of so an informed decision can be made. 

"Weather is unpredictable at the moment, this week we've had days that start out nice and flat and by the afternoon northerlies are blowing up," Sen Const Moran said. 

"Check BOM so you know what to expect."

Sen Const Moran said holidays goers and locals had been well behaved on the water over the school holidays so far.

