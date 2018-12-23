Menu
STAY SAFE: Hervey Bay Water Police would like to wish everyone on the Fraser Coast a safe and merry Christmas.
Boatie safety is paramount for local water police

Jessica Lamb
by
23rd Dec 2018 8:18 AM

YOU might spot the Hervey Bay Water Police in the iconic red hats of the festive season but that doesn't mean they aren't focused on keeping the community safe.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said the local bay cops wished everyone on the Fraser Coast a safe and merry Christmas but urged the public to be vigilant.

"We would also like to ask boaties venturing out onto coastal and inland waterways, to exercise a little more patience and courtesy towards other boaties over this busy period,” Snr Const Ryan said.

"Boaties are also urged to take the time to check their safety equipment, the weather and to let friends and family know where they're going.

"Remember, you're the skipper - you're responsible.”

