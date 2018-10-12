Boaties advised to stay home, up to 100mm predicted

We're not out of the woods yet.

That's the message from the Bureau of Meteorology, as parts of the Fraser Coast clean up after Thursday's wild storms.

Trees were felled and power cut to tens of thousands of homes across the region as tornado-like conditions lashed the Wide Bay.

The sunshine Hervey Bay residents woke up to may be deceptive however, with heavy rain predicted for at least the next three days.

BOM forecaster Chris Joseph said there was the possibility for more afternoon storms and rain, while a strong wind warnings will remain in place until at least Sunday.

"Stormy conditions are expected to continue today, and much of the Wide Bay is included in that," he said.

"Some moderate falls are expected this afternoon, and there is the chance for a thunderstorm.

"It looks like the next few days will be similar. There should be some heavy falls tomorrow onwards, and should start to ease on Sunday."

The BOM website says Hervey Bay could receive between 60 to 100mm of rain on Saturday, while Maryborough faces 50 to 80mm.

And if you thought it was a good idea to take the boat out this weekend, think again.

A strong wind warning will remain in place for coastal waters off Fraser Island until Saturday, and is expected to be extended to Sunday, as Mr Joseph suggested leaving the tinny home.

"I wouldn't advise taking small boats out," he siad.

"We have the strong wind warning in place (for Friday and Saturday), and we're expecting up to 25 knots on Sunday."

But there is a silver lining to these adverse conditions, with temperatures to remain cool courtesy of the cloud cover.

Hervey Bay is forecast to reach a maximum of 25 degrees today, between 14 and 23 degrees on Saturday and 14 to 26 degrees on Sunday.

Maryborough is predicted to reach 24 on Friday, with forecast temperatures of 14 to 22 on Saturday and 14 to 24 on Sunday.