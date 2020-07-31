Menu
A strong wind warning has been issued for Fraser Island. Last year, trees were uprooted and beaches were damaged from a combination of high winds and king tides.
BOATIES BEWARE: Strong wind warning for Fraser Island

Christian Berechree
31st Jul 2020 7:17 AM

A STRONG wind warning has been issued for the Fraser Island coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology sent the alert about 4.45am this morning.

It will remain in place until midnight.

According to the BOM website, “marine wind warnings are issued whenever strong winds, gales, storm force or hurricane force winds are expected”.

“Local wind regimes can make conditions rough in certain areas,” the website reads.

In “strong wind” conditions, winds averaging from 26 knots and up to 33 knots can be expected.

