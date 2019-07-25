Menu
A boat capsized off Toogoom, but boaties came to the rescue of two men who went into the ocean.
Boaties come to rescue after tinny capsizes off Toogoom

Carlie Walker
25th Jul 2019 6:30 PM
BOATIES had to come to the rescue of two men who were left in the ocean off Toogoom when their tinny capsized.

Howard Police acknowledged the quick-thinking actions of those nearby on their Facebook page.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon.

Neither man was injured after they were plucked from the ocean within minutes by nearby boaties.

Police said it was a timely reminder for boaties to ensure they carry all appropriate safety equipment and to have it accessible and to let family or friends know of any fishing plans.

Boaties can also log their trip with Volunteer Marine Rescue.

