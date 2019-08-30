Menu
JETTY OPENS: Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders, Maryborough boatie Charles "Chicka" Derwent and Fraser Coast councillor Daniel Sanderson at the opening of the new March St Jetty yesterday. The $1.78 million pontoon will be managed by the council. Alistair Brightman
BOATIES REJOICE: New M'boro jetty tipped to bring business

Blake Antrobus
by
30th Aug 2019 5:10 PM
CHARLES 'Chicka' Derwent remembers Maryborough's March St jetty going under during the 2013 floods.

He recalls the problems it caused for boaties and anglers.

But the Maryborough resident, who has seen the highs and lows of the city over 21 years, reckons the new pontoon will outlast any of the Mary River's future floods.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders and Fraser Coast Regional Council representatives officially opened the new $1.78 million jetty yesterday after more than two years of construction.

The original pontoon was damaged during the 2013 floods.

Its replacement is designed to move up and down with changing river levels and resist flooding.

Mr Saunders said it was a win for boaties looking to moor near the Heritage City and visit nearby businesses.

"We were losing business to the CBD because the boats weren't coming up,” Mr Saunders said.

"We can take bigger boats, embark and disembark more people and it's much safer.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

