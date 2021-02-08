Boaties urged to check ramp maintenance schedule before setting sail

Fraser Coast boaties are being reminded to check the Fraser Coast Regional Council’s boat ramp closures and works schedule when planning a day on the water.

Councillor Denis Chapman said local boat ramps are regularly closed for short periods of usually couple of hours for general inspection and cleaning purposes, and may be closed for longer periods for other maintenance, as required.

“Council manage 23 boat ramps and two public floating pontoons in our salt and fresh waterways

throughout the Fraser Coast region,” he said.

“All ramps are regularly inspected and varying environmental factors impact how frequently

different boat ramps require attention for cleaning, usually with a high pressure cleaner.

“The planned maintenance work for 2021 will occur as near to low tide as is practicable on the

scheduled date for cleaning and inspections, and the boat ramps may need to be partially or fully

closed during this time.

“The boat ramps may also need to be closed from time to time for other maintenance or events

throughout the year, which will be advertised in advance of disruptions.

“We recommend everyone planning a day on the water checks the closures and works schedule

before heading to the boat ramp.

“Some short delays may be experienced and we thank community members and visitors for their

understanding and patience during any closure or maintenance periods.

“This work is all part of Council’s plan to ensure we maintain the unique lifestyle we all love and

enjoy here on the Fraser Coast.”

To view the boat ramp maintenance schedule, follow this link.