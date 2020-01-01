Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Watch out for dugongs while boating.
Watch out for dugongs while boating.
News

Boaties urged to slow down for turtles, dugongs

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
1st Jan 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRASER Coast boaties are being urged to slow down to avoid striking dugongs and turtles.

A seasonal go-slow area along the Sandy Cape coast off Fraser Island, extending 500m from the shoreline between Sandy Cape and Rooney Point, is in place between October 15 and April 30.

The Department of Environment and Science issued a warning urging people to reduce their speed in estuaries, sandy straits, shallow inshore areas and reef flats, and avoid boating over shallow seagrass meadows if possible.

Turtles and dugong can be injured or killed by vessels when they need to come up for air.

Turtles may be basking on the surface and can be slow to react. Both dugong and turtles can be foraging in seagrass meadows.

Also, its turtle breeding season, when groups of mating turtles can be near the surface of the water.

The survival of turtles, like the endangered loggerhead turtle and the green turtle, depend on them being able to have a successful mating season.

Examples of permanent go-slow areas include Double Island Point in Great Sandy Marine Park, and Amity Banks in Moreton Bay Marine Park.

Skippers travelling through Go Slow areas must operate their boats off the plane, and are not allowed to operate boats in a manner that would reasonably be expected to result in striking a turtle or dugong.

Anyone who comes across injured, stranded or dead marine wildlife should report it by calling 1300 130 372.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Cody Fox's 2019 news photo highlights

        premium_icon GALLERY: Cody Fox's 2019 news photo highlights

        News Here is a selection of Cody's standout images from the year that was 2019.

        GALLERY: Alistair Brightman's top news photos from 2019

        premium_icon GALLERY: Alistair Brightman's top news photos from 2019

        News The final year of the decade was a bumper one for the Fraser Coast

        GALLERY: New Year's Eve celebrations at the Brolga Theatre

        premium_icon GALLERY: New Year's Eve celebrations at the Brolga Theatre

        Whats On Live music rang out as hundreds gathered to ring in 2020

        GALLERY: Hervey Bay celebrates New Year's Eve

        premium_icon GALLERY: Hervey Bay celebrates New Year's Eve

        Whats On Take a look through our gallery of photos from the night