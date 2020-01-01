Boaties urged to slow down for turtles, dugongs

FRASER Coast boaties are being urged to slow down to avoid striking dugongs and turtles.

A seasonal go-slow area along the Sandy Cape coast off Fraser Island, extending 500m from the shoreline between Sandy Cape and Rooney Point, is in place between October 15 and April 30.

The Department of Environment and Science issued a warning urging people to reduce their speed in estuaries, sandy straits, shallow inshore areas and reef flats, and avoid boating over shallow seagrass meadows if possible.

Turtles and dugong can be injured or killed by vessels when they need to come up for air.

Turtles may be basking on the surface and can be slow to react. Both dugong and turtles can be foraging in seagrass meadows.

Also, its turtle breeding season, when groups of mating turtles can be near the surface of the water.

The survival of turtles, like the endangered loggerhead turtle and the green turtle, depend on them being able to have a successful mating season.

Examples of permanent go-slow areas include Double Island Point in Great Sandy Marine Park, and Amity Banks in Moreton Bay Marine Park.

Skippers travelling through Go Slow areas must operate their boats off the plane, and are not allowed to operate boats in a manner that would reasonably be expected to result in striking a turtle or dugong.

Anyone who comes across injured, stranded or dead marine wildlife should report it by calling 1300 130 372.