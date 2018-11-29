Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Boaties will soon have better access to Gatakers Bay

29th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOATIES will soon have safer access to the Gatakers Bay boat ramp ... right in time for the Christmas holidays.   

About 400 cubic metres of sediment will be removed from the channel leading to the popular Hervey Bay ramp.  

The work is due to begin on December 3, from which the ramp will be closed for up to four days.  

Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said boaties would be encouraged to use the launching facility at Point Vernon as an alternative during the closure period.   

"The sediment will be collected and used to nourish the beach on the foreshore on the western side of the ramp," Mr Bailey said  

"I thank local boaties for their patience and understanding while the sediment is removed and I'm sure they will welcome the improvement that will make it easier for them to enjoy their hobby."  

The project is being funded by the government's Marine Infrastructure Fund, with Fraser Coast Regional Council delivering the works.  

The council will be managing the project in accordance with a site specific environmental plan.

Mr Bailey said the Palaszczuk Government was improving facilities for boaties throughout the state.  

fraser coast gatakersbay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Drink driver caught talking on his mobile phone

    premium_icon Drink driver caught talking on his mobile phone

    Crime Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday heard the 35-year-old had picked up the phone to tell the caller he couldn’t talk because he was driving.

    • 29th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
    Drink driving mum, who blew .244, had young son in car

    premium_icon Drink driving mum, who blew .244, had young son in car

    Crime She was on her way to pick-up another child from day care.

    • 29th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
    FIRE WARNING: Disaster group prepares amid text alerts

    premium_icon FIRE WARNING: Disaster group prepares amid text alerts

    News The LDMG has upgraded to alert since the warning was issued

    • 29th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
    TAKING FLIGHT: Bay lands high-tech plane factory deal

    premium_icon TAKING FLIGHT: Bay lands high-tech plane factory deal

    News Astro Aero will build a high-tech aircraft manufacturing centre

    • 29th Nov 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners