Boaties will soon have better access to Gatakers Bay

BOATIES will soon have safer access to the Gatakers Bay boat ramp ... right in time for the Christmas holidays.

About 400 cubic metres of sediment will be removed from the channel leading to the popular Hervey Bay ramp.

The work is due to begin on December 3, from which the ramp will be closed for up to four days.

Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said boaties would be encouraged to use the launching facility at Point Vernon as an alternative during the closure period.

"The sediment will be collected and used to nourish the beach on the foreshore on the western side of the ramp," Mr Bailey said

"I thank local boaties for their patience and understanding while the sediment is removed and I'm sure they will welcome the improvement that will make it easier for them to enjoy their hobby."

The project is being funded by the government's Marine Infrastructure Fund, with Fraser Coast Regional Council delivering the works.

The council will be managing the project in accordance with a site specific environmental plan.

Mr Bailey said the Palaszczuk Government was improving facilities for boaties throughout the state.