Boating with a difference to help fight cancer

BEACH RUN: Fraser Coast residents are encouraged to get together a team of four, design a boat and have some fun in this year's Dry Boat Race. Valerie Horton

YOU can't launch it in the water or go fishing in it but you can raise some vital funds to help fight cancer.

Hervey Bay Relay for Life team Tea and Toasters is set to host their second annual Dry Boat Race on Sunday, September 23 - and it's just as the name suggests.

Fraser Coast residents are invited to get a team of four together and craft a boat, made out of any material, to be used in a 140 metre race on the beach at Scarness.

Team member Russell Booth - whose partner Charmaine is a cancer survivor - hopes to see plenty of support for the event on the day.

"I really hope we get a few boats entered," Russell said.

"Basically it's just about raising as much funds as we can to help fight cancer and have a bit of fun in the meantime.

"A dry boat can be made out of any material that can be made to resemble the shape of a boat.

"Anyone can enter ... at the end of the day it's all about having fun for a good cause.

Each teams must raise a minimum of $20 to enter and be in with a chance to win the highest fundraiser prize.

Entrants can register on the day, on Eventbrite under Dry Boat Races or by phoning Russell on 0413890529.

All funds raised for Hervey Bay Relay For Life, to be held from October 20-21 at Seafront Oval, support Cancer Council Queensland's vital work in cancer research, prevention and support services.