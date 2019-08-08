Canada highway murder fugitives found dead

THE teen fugitives accused of murdering three people, including Australian man Lucas Fowler, on a Canada highway have been found dead after weeks on the run.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in the central province of Manitoba said they had found the bodies of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, in dense wilderness near the shores of the Nelson River, not far from where they had found items linked to the suspects.

"At this time, we believe these are the bodies of the two suspects wanted in connection with the homicides in British Columbia," RCMP spokeswoman Jane MacLatchy said.

Investigators have now received over 260 tips in the past 7 days. None have established that the suspects are outside of the Gillam area. However, #rcmpmb continues to remind the public that it is possible the suspects inadvertently received assistance & are no longer in the area — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) 30 July 2019

"I'm confident it is them but to identify them officially and to be sure we have to go to autopsy."

The cause of death in both cases is yet to be determined, according to police.

"I hope today's announcement can begin to bring some closure," she Ms MacLatchy continued.

"To the officers involved in the search, I commend you in your determination."

The pair was wanted over the murders of Mr Fowler, 23, and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese, 24, as well as of 64-year-old Canadian biology professor Leonard Dyck and had been on the run since late July, when the victims' bodies were found in northern British Columbia.

Lucas Fowler and girlfriend Chynna Deese. Picture: Supplied by family

The suspects were later spotted 3,300km east, near Gillam, Manitoba, where police concentrated their search.

The two teenagers sparked a major manhunt using helicopters, drones, boats and dogs that has lasted nine days and stretched across three provinces in the country's remote north.

In a massive breakthrough on Saturday, police recovered several items connected to the pair on the banks of the Nelson River, close to the islated town of Gillam, in northern Manitoba.

But a dive over the weekend failed to find any further trace of McLeod or Schmegelsky in the river.

Ground and air searches focussed on the remote area because it was the last place Schmegelsky and McLeod were confirmed to have been seen. A vehicle that had been used by the suspects was earlier found burned near the town, about 1000kms north of provincial capital Winnipeg.

Last week, the RCMP pulled its military-scale search operation out of the tiny river community of York Landing and returned to Gillam, to continue the manhunt.

The massive operation descended on York Landing after a sighting of Schmegelsky and McLeod rummaging for food at a landfill before fleeing into bushes after realising they'd been seen.

Despite dozens of officers, sniffer dogs and drones combing the remote towns - about 90km apart - there was no trace found of the pair and police said they were "unable to substantiate the tip".

"The heavy police presence in York Landing has been withdrawn and policing resources in the community will return to normal. The RCMP thanks the community for their patience and understanding," police said in a statement last Wednesday.