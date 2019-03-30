Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lake McKenzie on Fraser Island where the bodies of two boys have been found. File picture
Lake McKenzie on Fraser Island where the bodies of two boys have been found. File picture
Environment

Bodies found at Fraser Island lake

by Chris Clarke
30th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE bodies of two children have been found in Fraser Island's iconic Lake McKenzie this morning.

The children are believed to be boys.

More to come

bodies fatalities fraser island fraser island lake qps

Top Stories

    Mum of two caught drug-driving while on learner licence

    premium_icon Mum of two caught drug-driving while on learner licence

    Crime She had dropped out of school in Year 9 and had fallen pregnant in her teens.

    'I'll be back': Sorensen breaks silence over radio comments

    premium_icon 'I'll be back': Sorensen breaks silence over radio comments

    Politics Mr Sorensen and the LNP failed to answer previous questions

    WIDE BAY: War of words over Cashless Debit Card

    premium_icon WIDE BAY: War of words over Cashless Debit Card

    News Jason Scanes has accused Llew O'Brien of contradicting himself.

    HISTORY: M’boro detective called in to solve scone murders

    premium_icon HISTORY: M’boro detective called in to solve scone murders

    News Maryborough Det Const Keefe started his career in Brisbane.