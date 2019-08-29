Menu
Police have confirmed the body found in Moreton Bay on August 26 was 25-year-old missing fisherman Carwyn Massey.
Body confirmed as missing fisherman

by Thomas Morgan
29th Aug 2019 5:50 PM
POLICE have confirmed that a body found in Moreton Bay on Monday belongs to Carwyn Massey, one of two fishermen who went missing three weeks ago during a fishing trip.

Carwyn Massey’s body was found on Green Island.
Mr Massey, 25, was last heard from on the evening of August 10, when he and his fishing partner Timothy Maher, 32, called family to tell them they were returning to shore.

The pair were never heard from again, sparking a five-day air, sea and land search covering large swathes of Moreton Bay and its islands.

Their distinctive blue tinny, life jackets and fishing rods were located on Green Island on August 11.

Mr Massey's body was found by a member of the public near Saint Helena's Island at around 8.30am Monday.

A statement from Queensland Police however said no further items were located at the scene, and Mr Maher remained missing.

"Police express their sincerest condolences to both families of the men," the statement said.

