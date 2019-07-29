Homicide detectives investigating after body found

POLICE have found a body, believed to be that of a woman who has been missing for two weeks, after an extensive search south of Brisbane today.

The body was found on a dry creek bed and the homicide squad is now involved in the investigation.

Logan District Detective Inspector Tod Reid said police had been investigating the disappearance of 44-year-old Simone Rothe and today's search involved police divers and SES crews at Timothy Park.

"At about 1pm this afternoon unfortunately the police have made the tragic discovery of a body, it appears to be an adult female," Insp Reid said.

"Indications at this point are is that it is likely to be the missing person, however we won't know that until such time as a post mortem has been conducted."

Ms Rothe was last seen at an address on Westmoreland Boulevard at Springwood on July 14.

She has a distinctive limp and was seen walking with a shopping bag.

Insp Reid said there was no obvious indication of how the woman had died.

Simone Rothe

"At this point we always keep an open mind on these sorts of investigations until proven otherwise," he said.

"So yes we have engaged and have been greatly assisted by the homicide squad and until such time until that post mortem is carried out I can't comment on that further.

He said Ms Rothe's family has been notified.

"They are obviously very upset, we can't confirm that it is her at this point but they are aware that we have found a body and it is in the vicinity of where we were searching," Insp Reid said

"Her mother, father and sister have been informed and we will keep them informed as the investigation unfolds."

Insp Reid appealed for anyone with information or who had seen the missing woman or anything at the park to contact police.