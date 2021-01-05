Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police searching for a man who failed to resurface in a canal have pulled a body from the water.
Police searching for a man who failed to resurface in a canal have pulled a body from the water.
News

Body found in search for man

by Jacob Miley
5th Jan 2021 10:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police searching for a man who failed to resurface in a Gold Coast canal have pulled a body from the water.

The grim discovery was made just after 9am.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Hooker and Sunshine boulevards at Broadbeach about 5.30am Tuesday after reports a man, who was with a group, entered the water and did not return.

 

Police search for missing man in water at Broadbeach. PHOTO: Scott Powick
Police search for missing man in water at Broadbeach. PHOTO: Scott Powick

 

It's understood the group was from interstate and were staying nearby.

 

Multiple police crews, and Surf Life Saving Queensland staff assisted in the search.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Body found in search for man in Gold Coast canal

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MISSING SOMETHING? Bay police search for owner of lost car key

        Premium Content MISSING SOMETHING? Bay police search for owner of lost car...

        News The key is attached to a love heart key ring and sparkly elephant trinket.

        Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court today

        Crime Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court today

        How groups can get share of new ‘rapid response’ grant money

        Premium Content How groups can get share of new ‘rapid response’ grant money

        News The Fraser Coast Regional Council grants are open to community groups and...

        Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today

        Crime Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today