Body found in search for missing British tourist

A man's body has been found near the Great Ocean Road, believed to be that of missing tourist Aslan King.

The man's body was located about 10.15am in a creek just over a kilometre from the Princetown camping ground on Old Coach Rd, where Mr Aslan was last seen about 2am on Saturday.

It is yet to be formally identified; however, police believe it is Mr King.

The tragic discovery comes after a frantic search operation for the British backpacker in dense scrub.

The 25-year-old was camping with friends when he had a medical episode and hit his head about 2am Saturday morning.

Police were told Mr King then suddenly got up and ran from the area into surrounding bushland near the bridge south of the camping ground.

His friends conducted a search but were unable to locate him.

It was believed Mr King may be disorientated and become lost in the bush.

Parties involved in the rescue mission included the SES, Parks Victoria, Ambulance Victoria, Victoria Police search and rescue, the mounted branch and the air wing.

More than 60 people were involved in the logistics and the search itself.

"We can't thank those volunteers enough," Acting Sen Sgt Barber said.

Mr King was travelling with a group of British mates who had only been in Australia for around a fortnight.

Mr King works as an illustrator back in the UK.

Acting Senior Sergeant Travis Barber said the search area was tricky terrain.

"The coast line is undulating terrain, it is very thick bush at waist and chest height," he said.

"To the north, the river is surrounded by thick and high reeds up to 10 feet tall in a marshy area.

Sasha McKeer, a close friend from the United Kingdom, said Mr King's disappearance was unlike him.

"This is very unusual for him," Ms McKeer said. "It's completely out of the ordinary for him to disappear from his friends.

"We are very upset and worried."

British camper Aslan King is missing in bushland near the Twelve Apostles.

Chilling Instagram footage by the British camper shows him driving along the Great Ocean Rd before reaching the Twelve Apostles on Friday.

In his video, Mr King pointed to a Parks Victoria sign, which warned of unstable cliffs and snakes.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

