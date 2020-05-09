Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have located a body believed to be missing Evans Head woman Amber Christie.
Police have located a body believed to be missing Evans Head woman Amber Christie.
News

Body found in search for missing woman

Holly Cormack
9th May 2020 6:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE searching for missing Evans Head woman, Amber Christie, have located a body in Bundjalung National Park.

Officers from Richmond Police District had been searching for the 49-year-old mother, who left her home on Ash Street at around 4.15pm on Sunday and was last sighted on CCTV footage outside a licensed establishment in the town.

A large-scale multi-agency search was conducted around the Evans Head region, with assistance from officers from Richmond PD, Police Rescue, OSG, PolAir, SES volunteers, Richmond Valley Council rangers, and NSW Surf Life Saving.

About 10.30am this morning (Saturday May 9), during a further search of bushland at Bundjalung National Park, police located a body.

While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the missing woman.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

More to come.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GOOD NEWS: No COVID-19 cases in Wide Bay

        GOOD NEWS: No COVID-19 cases in Wide Bay

        Health There are officially no active coronavirus cases in the Wide Bay health region

        FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News The demand for news has never been greater.

        Riding without helmet results in drugs charge

        premium_icon Riding without helmet results in drugs charge

        News The men was stopped by police in Maryborough

        TAKE IT AWAY, MUMS: Special day still on table

        premium_icon TAKE IT AWAY, MUMS: Special day still on table

        News There’s plenty of chances to spoil your mum tomorrow