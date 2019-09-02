Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detectives are now appealing for information.
Detectives are now appealing for information.
Crime

Body in plastic identified as NSW woman

2nd Sep 2019 12:13 PM

The body of a woman who was found wrapped in plastic and floating in a creek near Newcastle has been identified.

Members of the public made the grisly discovery at 10.30am on Saturday while driving past on Wakefield Road at Killingworth.

Police removed the body from the water and have since identified it as 29-year-old Danielle Easey.

Ms Easey lived in Booragul, in Lake Macquarie, but more recently was staying at multiple locations around the area, NSW Police said in a statement on Monday.

Detectives are now appealing for information to establish her last movements.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks police

Top Stories

    Bold plan to protect M'boro heritage revealed

    premium_icon Bold plan to protect M'boro heritage revealed

    News 'We need a task force to tackle the next step: saving the heritage buildings and restoring them'

    DADS REVEAL: 'My favourite thing about being a father'

    premium_icon DADS REVEAL: 'My favourite thing about being a father'

    Opinion Complaining about kids is a favourite pastime among parents

    Cashless card rumours 'false and baseless': O'Brien

    premium_icon Cashless card rumours 'false and baseless': O'Brien

    News The bizarre claims were not being made anywhere else

    Tiaro turns out for charity on Father's Day

    premium_icon Tiaro turns out for charity on Father's Day

    News Show and Shine fundraiser offers Father's Day fun