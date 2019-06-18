Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The body of the newborn boy was found in a backyard
The body of the newborn boy was found in a backyard
News

BABY BODY FIND: "It's just really a heartbreaking situation'

18th Jun 2019 1:30 PM | Updated: 2:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE body of a newborn baby has been found abandoned in the backyard of a home at Newcastle.

NSW emergency services were called to an address on Church Street in Stockton just after 7am on Tuesday following the discovery.

The scene at Church Street, Stockton in Newcastle where a baby was found dead. Picture: Peter Lorimer
The scene at Church Street, Stockton in Newcastle where a baby was found dead. Picture: Peter Lorimer

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the age and cause of death, NSW Police said in a statement.

Police hold grave concerns for the mother's welfare, who may need urgent medical treatment, and are appealing for help from the public.

It's unclear how or when the baby got there, or who the parents are.

Detective Superintendent Brett Greentree said police have grave concerns for the mother, whom it's believed gave birth "very recently" and may need medical assistance.

"It's just really a heartbreaking situation. It's very very sad," he told reporters in Newcastle.

"We're hoping that between the investigations and the community we'll be able to identify this female first and foremost and make sure she has medical treatment."

Investigators don't believe there is a connection between the home where the baby was found and the person who lives there.

"The occupant of that residence has just gone out to the backyard this morning and located the body of the newborn," Det Supt Greentree said.

"That person is assisting us with our inquiries, as are the rest of the neighbours in the area who have been forthcoming."

crime editors picks

Top Stories

    Long battle to secure Bay nurse has been won

    premium_icon Long battle to secure Bay nurse has been won

    Health Fraser Coast patients will no longer have to travel to Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast for specialist treatment.

    • 18th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
    MAKING A SPLASH: Council flags overhauls to Coast pools

    premium_icon MAKING A SPLASH: Council flags overhauls to Coast pools

    Council News It follows major announcements for a water play park in M'boro

    • 18th Jun 2019 1:25 PM
    Woman locks herself in bathroom to escape violent partner

    premium_icon Woman locks herself in bathroom to escape violent partner

    News The 52-year-old assaulted his partner on January 9 after an argument

    • 18th Jun 2019 12:49 PM
    REVEALED: Why this brand new Bay servo remains closed

    premium_icon REVEALED: Why this brand new Bay servo remains closed

    News The servo currently sits empty on Boat Harbour Dr