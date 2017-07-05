26°
Body on beach was beloved grandma

Carlie Walker
| 5th Jul 2017 10:47 AM Updated: 11:21 AM
STRONG LADY: Hervey Bay's Eliza Albrecht in her beloved garden.
STRONG LADY: Hervey Bay's Eliza Albrecht in her beloved garden. Contributed

SHE first made the news when her body was sadly found on a beach at Torquay.

But the family of Elisa Albrecht want people to know just how special the woman behind the headline really was.

Born in Serbia, Mrs Albrecht, 89, was the mother of three children, Alexander, Rudi and Xenia and the wife of Stefan.

She migrated to Australia with Stefan in 1954, leaving behind Germany, the country where she had fled to, and where she met her husband, towards the end of the Second World War.

At first the couple lived in a migrant's hostel before buying a block of land.

Her grandson Doug Kaegi remembers hearing her stories from that time, including the culture clash between immigrants at the hostel.

MUCH LOVED: Hervey Bay's Elisa Albrecht with a friend on the beach.
MUCH LOVED: Hervey Bay's Elisa Albrecht with a friend on the beach. Contributed

Through broken English, an Italian immigrant managed to extend an invitation to dinner to Lisa and Stefan.

As was custom in Italy, the woman invited them to bring along a plate to share but in Serbia, it was regarded as an insult to bring food to someone else's home, an insinuation that their meal was not good enough.

Mrs Albrecht assumed that they did not have enough plates of their own and arrived at the dinner with an empty plate in her hands.

Doug and his father Bob, who is Xenia's husband, said Ms Albrecht was always one to tell it how it was.

"She called a spade a bloody shovel," Bob said.

Mrs Albrecht loved needlework, embroidery and spending time in her garden.

After Stefan died, Mrs Albrecht moved to Hervey Bay and her later years were spent at Torbay Retirement Village.

Doug said she loved walking on the beach, so it was not an unusual place for her to be.

Her body was found about 6.40am on June 22.

Doug said according to the coroner's report Ms Albrecht had drowned, but the family is unsure if she had experienced some kind of medical episode prior to that.

Bob said while it was usually assumed that sons-in-law and mothers-in-law did not get along, he and Mrs Albrecht were an exception to the rule.

"We got on really well," he said.

"She was an interesting lady who made the best of a hard time."

A funeral service will be held for Mrs Albrecht tomorrow from 2pm in the Orana Chapel of J Kirk and Sons' Hervey Bay Crematorium.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  editors picks hervey bay torquay beach tribute

