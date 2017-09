Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

THE body of an elderly woman was pulled from Ululah Lagoon in Maryborough about 3.30pm on Saturday.

A police spokesman said a 74-year-old Maryborough woman was believed to have drowned in the lagoon.

There were no suspicious circumstances.

Her next of kin have been notified, police said.