Bogut paid the ultimate compliment

Andrew Bogut could return to the Warriors — if Steve Kerr has his way.

Andrew Bogut is "one of the best passing big men who has ever lived" and could end up back at the Golden State Warriors for another stint in the NBA.

That's according to Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who just watched Bogut and the Boomers break Team USA's 78-game winning streak. Kerr works as an assistant for Team USA.

Bogut will return to the Sydney Kings for his second year in the NBL but Kerr has revealed he's more than keen for a repeat of the late-season cameo he made for the three-time NBA champions.

"We loved having Bogues at the Warriors last year," Kerr told The Daily Telegraph.

"I think it was really good for him to play in Sydney. Part of that was just being home. It's a better lifestyle than the NBA."

"But yeah, (Bogut returning to the Warriors) is something that I'd be into again."

Kerr didn't stop short of opening his arms to Bogut again. He paid him the ultimate compliment.

"He is one of the best passing big men who has ever lived," Kerr said.

"What he did for the Boomers in that win against Team USA didn't surprise me."

"Andrew just seems rejuvenated to me. From a few years ago to now, he is playing better than he has in years."

The Sydney Kings will hope to reap the benefits of that rejuvenated big man and his excellent passing once the 2019/20 NBL season kicks off in October.

And if Kerr gets his way, the Warriors will too in the run-up to what's expected to be another championship tilt.