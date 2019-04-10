Bold and sleek look for 2020 Ford Escape with plug-in option

HIGH-tech platforms, improved user-friendliness and the first plug-in hybrid Ford to reach Australia headlines changes to the Escape SUV due next year.

The sleek and spacious all-new Ford Escape will feature distinctive, more aero-efficient design, greater interior space and flexibility, while offering strong driving dynamics on an advanced new platform with greater rigidity and up to 90kg less weight compared to its predecessor

The all-new Ford Escape is the second model - after Focus - based upon Ford's advanced C2 platform architecture, which uses high-tech materials, manufacturing techniques and strategies to deliver direct customer benefits that Escape is known for - driving dynamics, user-friendliness, yet with up-to-the-minute technology.

Space efficiency comes courtesy of greater dimensions. The all-new Escape is 44mm wider and 89mm longer than the outgoing model, while the wheelbase has increased by 20mm. Inside, that translates to 43mm additional shoulder room and 57mm more hip room in the front seats, while rear passengers benefit from 20mm more shoulder room and 36mm more hip room.

The Ford Escape coming in 2020.

Despite a 20mm lower overall height, the all-new Escape also brings 13mm more headroom for front seat occupants and 35mm additional space in the rear.

For rear seat passengers, the entire second row of seats can be moved forwards or backwards to increase legroom or boot space. A remote release function enables the second row to be folded flat with ease.

The all-new Ford Escape PHEV will enable customers to take full advantage of the extensive engineering, fresh design and improved functionality, which will deliver bold, distinctive design, greater interior space and improved cargo area flexibility with a strong emphasis on safety and technology.

Available from launch, the Escape PHEV delivers the driving range and freedom offered by a traditional combustion engine alongside the efficiency of an electric powertrain.

The Ford Escape coming in 2020.

The power-split architecture combines a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle petrol engine, electric motor and generator, and 14.4kWh lithium-ion battery to produce 165kW. Ford's first PHEV in Australia will deliver a fully-electric driving range of about 50km.

The Ford Escape PHEV's battery can be recharged using an integrated charging port, and is automatically replenished on the move using regenerative charging technology that captures kinetic energy normally lost during braking.

Drivers can choose when and how to deploy battery power using EV Auto, EV Now, EV Later and EV Charge modes. When the battery reaches its lowest state-of-charge, the system automatically reverts to EV Auto mode - supplementing petrol engine power with electric motor assistance using recaptured energy to optimise fuel-efficiency for the Escape PHEV.

Further specification and Australian-market details including pricing will be announced closer to the all-new Ford Escape's launch in 2020.

The Ford Escape coming in 2020.