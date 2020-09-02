Bold, bright and very pink show coming to Bay stage

STAGING a major musical production in the middle of a global pandemic - what, like it’s hard?

As it turns out, yes.

Just like getting into one of the most prestigious law schools in the world, bringing the bold, bright and very pink story of Elle Woods to life on the Seafront Oval stage has been very hard indeed.

Macabre Theatre Company producer and director Matthew King says the cast of Legally Blonde the Musical is itching to get back under the lights.

The show is a musical version of the iconic Reece Witherspoon movie, which follows a sorority princess’ journey to become a top law student.

Like everything in the time of coronavirus, however, the Broadway by the Bay show has not come together without plenty of challenges.

Mr King said social distancing requirements were a major hurdle for live theatre.

Finding ways to maintain social distancing in the audience while making sure everyone could see the show was especially difficult.

For the upcoming musical, the audience will be seated in a socially distant grid, allowing as many people as possible to see the performance.

Mr King said the production would use large screens to broadcast the production to the whole audience.

The theatre company members saw this challenge as a way of developing skills for future work, Mr King said.

Rehersals have started and tickets are currently on sale for productions on September 24 and September 25.

“We’re excited and hope audiences enjoy it,” Mr King said.