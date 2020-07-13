’Bold move’ brings new ride share service to Bay

IT’S about to become easier and cheaper to get around the Fraser Coast.

This is the promise from ride share app DiDi.

In what the company has described as its boldest move to date, DiDi Australia is launching its safe, reliable and value-for-money service in 20 new locations, including Hervey Bay, on August 10.

After extremely successful launches in Brisbane, as well as the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast last year, the ride share service will now drive into eight more regional hubs in Queensland.

As Queensland continues to benefit from eased COVID-19 restrictions, a DiDi spokesperson said the company was expanding its service to make ride share more affordable for more Australians, while increasing the earning potential of ride share drivers.

The spokesperson said, on average, DiDi was 10 per cent cheaper than other ride share services.

Riders who sign up before August 10 will receive 20 per cent off all rides for the two weeks after launch, while those who sign up after launch will receive 20 per cent off the first three rides, capped at $10 per trip.

Hopeful drivers can also take advantage of getting involved early as drivers approved before August 10 won’t have to pay a service fee.