Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DiDi Australia's Head of Public Relations, Dan Jordan, with the DiDi app.
DiDi Australia's Head of Public Relations, Dan Jordan, with the DiDi app.
News

’Bold move’ brings new ride share service to Bay

Jessica Cook
13th Jul 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT’S about to become easier and cheaper to get around the Fraser Coast.

This is the promise from ride share app DiDi.

In what the company has described as its boldest move to date, DiDi Australia is launching its safe, reliable and value-for-money service in 20 new locations, including Hervey Bay, on August 10.

After extremely successful launches in Brisbane, as well as the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast last year, the ride share service will now drive into eight more regional hubs in Queensland.

As Queensland continues to benefit from eased COVID-19 restrictions, a DiDi spokesperson said the company was expanding its service to make ride share more affordable for more Australians, while increasing the earning potential of ride share drivers.

The spokesperson said, on average, DiDi was 10 per cent cheaper than other ride share services.

Riders who sign up before August 10 will receive 20 per cent off all rides for the two weeks after launch, while those who sign up after launch will receive 20 per cent off the first three rides, capped at $10 per trip.

Hopeful drivers can also take advantage of getting involved early as drivers approved before August 10 won’t have to pay a service fee.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COMMODORE CALAMITY: Car slips into ocean

        premium_icon COMMODORE CALAMITY: Car slips into ocean

        News A day on the water has ended in disaster

        Friends, family to farewell loved dad killed by shark

        premium_icon Friends, family to farewell loved dad killed by shark

        News The life of shark attack victim Matthew Tratt, who died in his older brother’s arms...

        ‘Devastating’: Coast sporting club could be forced to fold

        premium_icon ‘Devastating’: Coast sporting club could be forced to fold

        News More than 100 local athletes will be affected if the club is forced to fold

        $1.3m roads upgrade starts today

        premium_icon $1.3m roads upgrade starts today

        Council News New footpaths and roads to make Coast streets safer