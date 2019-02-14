Bold plan to foster jobs in region's CBDs, rural towns

CBD REVAMP: SGQ Civil Constructions project manager Rod Hartland and Fraser Coast councillor Daniel Sanderson review the Maryborough CBD project plans. New incentive schemes from the council will mean major rebates for CBD infrastructure works.

CBD REVAMP: SGQ Civil Constructions project manager Rod Hartland and Fraser Coast councillor Daniel Sanderson review the Maryborough CBD project plans. New incentive schemes from the council will mean major rebates for CBD infrastructure works. Blake Antrobus

A 100 per cent rebate on infrastructure charges for commercial developments in the Fraser Coast's CBDs and rural villages will be offered by the council as part of a major incentive scheme to stimulate development in the region.

The policy, which comes into effect today, means future commercial developments in places like the Maryborough CBD would incur no infrastructure costs.

The delayed infrastructure payments for residential developments as well as incentives to attract residential infill, over 50's lifestyle villages, tourist parks and tourist attractions will remain in the policy.

Developments along Esplanade tourist nodes and in rural villages, including Poona and Bauple, would also be covered.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said the council was determined to ensure the region had a strong, economy that supported growth and long-term jobs.

"The Fraser Coast Regional Council is now offering a 100% rebate on infrastructure charges for commercial developments in the CBDs, Esplanade tourist nodes and the coastal and rural villages,” Cr Seymour said.

"We are keen to see all areas of the Fraser Coast develop sustainably.”

Head of the Fraser Coast Branch of the Urban Development Industry Association Kane Macready welcomed the new incentive policy.

"Through this policy, the council is showing that the region is open for business and serious about attracting investment. Investment in new projects is crucial to advancing growth and creating jobs across the region,” he said.