Bold plan to protect M'boro heritage revealed

AS SEVERAL of Maryborough's landmark heritage buildings edge dangerously close to decaying beyond repair, a multi-layered task force has been suggested to promote restoration.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said a holistic group needed to be formed from all levels of government, private enterprise, business and community groups to get the ball rolling on restoring grand and unique colonial architecture in the city.

He said the task force proposal came off the back of a similar approach to CBD hotels being hit with warning notices for poor accommodation standards.

Mr Saunders said the hotel task force, set up with the State authorities, Fraser Coast Regional Council, police, welfare agencies and non-government organisations had done a tremendous job in rehousing tenants and enforcing safety and health standards.

"We haven't finished yet but now we need a task force to tackle the next step: saving the heritage buildings and restoring them,” Mr Saunders said.

"It is not an easy task because restoration work is always expensive, especially if the building is heritage-listed as many in the city are.”

A decision by the FCRC to set up a process to waive infrastructure charges on approved heritage re-development was the first step down the restoration path, Mr Saunders said.

A dedicated task force could act as an umbrella organisation to access other concessions for inner city projects fitting into the overarching plan.

"Private enterprise will be critical but we should aim to back investment with a coherent plan involving the state and federal governments, the council, heritage authorities, grant schemes and community leaders,” he said.

Mr Saunders said the city's restoration should revolve around quality inner city living, heritage-based accommodation for tourism packages, hospitality, business and lifestyle activity as well as some select retail, distinct from online buying and shopping centres.