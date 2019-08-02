Bolt's brutal takedown of 'disabled' child goes too far

In this photo taken on Friday, July 26, 2019, Greta Thunberg stands next to Swedish parliament in Stockholm. Thunberg, the Swedish teenager whose social media-savvy brand of eco-activism has inspired tens of thousands of students in Europe to skip classes and protest for faster action against climate change, said Monday, July 29, 2019 that she plans to take her message to America the old-fashioned way: by boat. (AP Photo/David Keyton)

In this photo taken on Friday, July 26, 2019, Greta Thunberg stands next to Swedish parliament in Stockholm. Thunberg, the Swedish teenager whose social media-savvy brand of eco-activism has inspired tens of thousands of students in Europe to skip classes and protest for faster action against climate change, said Monday, July 29, 2019 that she plans to take her message to America the old-fashioned way: by boat. (AP Photo/David Keyton) David Keyton

ANDREW Bolt has used his column this week to attack two high-profile females, one of them a child.

Teen Nobel prize nominee Greta Thunberg was labelled "the deeply disturbed messiah of the global warming movement", and Meghan Markle a vaccuous, vain, arrogant show-off who risked blowing up the royal family.

Be that as it may, I thought it was a bit savage to say of Thunberg, "I have never seen a girl so young and with so many mental disorders treated by so many adults as a guru."

Andrew Bolt Mark Rogers

He also implies she is disabled and he uses everything in his impressive armoury of words to discredit her. Donald Trump and George Pell, on the other hand, are good blokes.

Andrew is most outraged about the climate change "fear" Thunberg is instilling in people. Fear is the highly effective weapon of choice for those Andrew holds in the highest regard: powerful, white, privileged, middle-aged males. How dare it be used to create uncertainty about the paradigm that protects them!

Two hundred global scientific organisations are wrong about climate change, and Andrew is right. The academies of science from 80 countries are wrong, but Andrew is right. The World Economic Forum is wrong. NASA is wrong. The European Parliament is wrong. The UN is wrong. France is wrong. The Pope is wrong.

Andrew is right. He is so far right he cannot see the slightest worth in any person or idea from the other side of the spectrum.

Most extraordinary is his failure to see the irony in his final criticism of Thunberg's "black and white" view of the world.